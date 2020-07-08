8211 Parkland Hills Drive

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom with some recent updates. This home offers and spacious floor plan with a: family room, living room, eat in kitchen, separate dining and an island in the kitchen. Split floor plan with the master bedroom in the back of the home. Home has new carpet and fresh paint. Privacy fence with a nice size front and back yard. Home is convenient to 1604 and shopping center. You wont want to miss this rental. schedule your showing today.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.