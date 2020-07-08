All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8211 Parkland Hills Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 9:01 PM

8211 Parkland Hills Drive

8211 Parkland Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8211 Parkland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom with some recent updates. This home offers and spacious floor plan with a: family room, living room, eat in kitchen, separate dining and an island in the kitchen. Split floor plan with the master bedroom in the back of the home. Home has new carpet and fresh paint. Privacy fence with a nice size front and back yard. Home is convenient to 1604 and shopping center. You wont want to miss this rental. schedule your showing today.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8211 Parkland Hills Drive have any available units?
8211 Parkland Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8211 Parkland Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8211 Parkland Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8211 Parkland Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8211 Parkland Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8211 Parkland Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 8211 Parkland Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8211 Parkland Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8211 Parkland Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8211 Parkland Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 8211 Parkland Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8211 Parkland Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 8211 Parkland Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8211 Parkland Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8211 Parkland Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8211 Parkland Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8211 Parkland Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

