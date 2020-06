Amenities

Nicely rehabbed duplex with open floor plan and modern color scheme, conveniently located off Bandera inside Loop 410. All tile floors - no carpet, fresh paint, new HVAC, new kitchen with granite counters, new electric and plumbing fixtures, updated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, and fenced yard. *********MOVE IN SPECIAL! FIRST MONTH HALF OFF! (plus deposit).*********