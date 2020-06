Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom/1 bath Vintage 1905 home with study located in Alta Vista. Home offers lots of natural lighting throughout, hardwood floors, original door knobs. Master bedroom has a fireplace and separate door for access to front porch area. Spacious front porch perfect for sitting and enjoying the evening weather. Large backyard and storage garage with abundant space and shelving. Property comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Fresh paint throughout. Lawn service included with monthly rent. Dogs only under 25 lbs.