Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 STORY HOME-2 CAR GARAGE - Nice home in gated community, centrally located and convenient to schools, highways and shopping. Beautiful immaculate home in gated community, centrally located and convenient to schools, highways and shopping. Vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile, tile back splash in kitchen, Berber carpet, and ceiling fans through out. Fireplace in living room. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and master bath has separate tub and shower



(RLNE4766308)