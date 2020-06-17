All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8103 BOWENS CROSSING.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8103 BOWENS CROSSING
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:05 PM

8103 BOWENS CROSSING

8103 Bowens Crossing · (210) 277-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8103 Bowens Crossing, San Antonio, TX 78250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8103 BOWENS CROSSING · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One story rental home in NW San Antonio - Really cute home in the New Territories Subdivision located in the cities Northwest Side of San Antonio. One story home has 3 bedroom, 2 baths and one car garage. NISD Schools: Brauchle ES; Stevenson MS; OConnor HS

Application Fee: $60 per person (over 18 yrs old)
Security Deposit: $1200.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

*Bills are not included

**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE2333128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8103 BOWENS CROSSING have any available units?
8103 BOWENS CROSSING has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8103 BOWENS CROSSING currently offering any rent specials?
8103 BOWENS CROSSING isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8103 BOWENS CROSSING pet-friendly?
Yes, 8103 BOWENS CROSSING is pet friendly.
Does 8103 BOWENS CROSSING offer parking?
Yes, 8103 BOWENS CROSSING does offer parking.
Does 8103 BOWENS CROSSING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8103 BOWENS CROSSING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8103 BOWENS CROSSING have a pool?
No, 8103 BOWENS CROSSING does not have a pool.
Does 8103 BOWENS CROSSING have accessible units?
No, 8103 BOWENS CROSSING does not have accessible units.
Does 8103 BOWENS CROSSING have units with dishwashers?
No, 8103 BOWENS CROSSING does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8103 BOWENS CROSSING have units with air conditioning?
No, 8103 BOWENS CROSSING does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8103 BOWENS CROSSING?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity