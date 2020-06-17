8103 BOWENS CROSSING

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One story rental home in NW San Antonio - Really cute home in the New Territories Subdivision located in the cities Northwest Side of San Antonio. One story home has 3 bedroom, 2 baths and one car garage. NISD Schools: Brauchle ES; Stevenson MS; OConnor HS



Application Fee: $60 per person (over 18 yrs old)

Security Deposit: $1200.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00



*Bills are not included



**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE2333128)