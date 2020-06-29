8 Branchfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully remodeled home with all tile flooring downstairs, new kitchen appliances and large pantry. Open shaded back yard with large deck. Quiet neighborhood in cul-de-sac with secure gate access for extra privacy. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and all bedrooms upstairs. Great closet space in bedrooms. Spacious master dual sinks and walk-in closet. This super clean house won't last long! Sec dep $1,400, Cleaning Fee $350, App fees $55 all adults 18+, Tenant pays utilities and trash. Sec 8 Not Accepted.