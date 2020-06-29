All apartments in San Antonio
8 Branchfield

Location

8 Branchfield, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully remodeled home with all tile flooring downstairs, new kitchen appliances and large pantry. Open shaded back yard with large deck. Quiet neighborhood in cul-de-sac with secure gate access for extra privacy. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and all bedrooms upstairs. Great closet space in bedrooms. Spacious master dual sinks and walk-in closet. This super clean house won't last long! Sec dep $1,400, Cleaning Fee $350, App fees $55 all adults 18+, Tenant pays utilities and trash. Sec 8 Not Accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Branchfield have any available units?
8 Branchfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Branchfield have?
Some of 8 Branchfield's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Branchfield currently offering any rent specials?
8 Branchfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Branchfield pet-friendly?
No, 8 Branchfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8 Branchfield offer parking?
No, 8 Branchfield does not offer parking.
Does 8 Branchfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Branchfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Branchfield have a pool?
No, 8 Branchfield does not have a pool.
Does 8 Branchfield have accessible units?
No, 8 Branchfield does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Branchfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Branchfield does not have units with dishwashers.
