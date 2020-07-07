7907 Meadow Wind

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1ea1d490b7 ---- Make this your next home today! This 3bedroom 2.5bath house offers tile flooring in living and kitchen area, and has a laundry room. Also offers a great sized back yard ,and a one car garage. Call today to set up a showing!! *undergoing make ready* Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Easy Commute To 151 Easy Commute To 410 Laundry Room Near Lackland Afb Pets On A Case By Case Basis Two Story Washer & Dryer Connections