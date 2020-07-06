7903 BEECHNUT PARK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath, 2 car garage home invites and welcomes you. Home has high ceilings & Master bedroom down includes a large master bath. Bright and airy with wood and ceramic flooring throughout of the house. New roof. Large secondary bedrooms Located on a cul-de-sac in a quiet, well established neighborhood, and is surrounded by mature trees. It is perfect for anyone looking for a home minutes away from USAA & the Medical Center area. Come see it today before you miss out! Sorry no pets.