7902 GALAWAY BAY

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

HomeSweeetHome - Townhouse located in a gated community in the medical center * 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths Upstairs & Stairs carpet replaced 7/15/2019 * Cozy fireplace in living room * Nice sized backyard with covered patio * Lots of storage * 2rd bedroom down could be Study * Come take a look! Both Upstairs bath have a full bath. Covered Patio great for grilling. Near Medical Center & shopping centers. Great location and many things near by. **Trees and Lawn clean up being done 7/20/2019