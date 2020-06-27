All apartments in San Antonio
7902 GALAWAY BAY

7902 Galaway Bay · No Longer Available
Location

7902 Galaway Bay, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HomeSweeetHome - Townhouse located in a gated community in the medical center * 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths Upstairs & Stairs carpet replaced 7/15/2019 * Cozy fireplace in living room * Nice sized backyard with covered patio * Lots of storage * 2rd bedroom down could be Study * Come take a look! Both Upstairs bath have a full bath. Covered Patio great for grilling. Near Medical Center & shopping centers. Great location and many things near by. **Trees and Lawn clean up being done 7/20/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 GALAWAY BAY have any available units?
7902 GALAWAY BAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7902 GALAWAY BAY have?
Some of 7902 GALAWAY BAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 GALAWAY BAY currently offering any rent specials?
7902 GALAWAY BAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 GALAWAY BAY pet-friendly?
No, 7902 GALAWAY BAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7902 GALAWAY BAY offer parking?
Yes, 7902 GALAWAY BAY offers parking.
Does 7902 GALAWAY BAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7902 GALAWAY BAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 GALAWAY BAY have a pool?
No, 7902 GALAWAY BAY does not have a pool.
Does 7902 GALAWAY BAY have accessible units?
No, 7902 GALAWAY BAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 GALAWAY BAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7902 GALAWAY BAY does not have units with dishwashers.
