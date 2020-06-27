HomeSweeetHome - Townhouse located in a gated community in the medical center * 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths Upstairs & Stairs carpet replaced 7/15/2019 * Cozy fireplace in living room * Nice sized backyard with covered patio * Lots of storage * 2rd bedroom down could be Study * Come take a look! Both Upstairs bath have a full bath. Covered Patio great for grilling. Near Medical Center & shopping centers. Great location and many things near by. **Trees and Lawn clean up being done 7/20/2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7902 GALAWAY BAY have any available units?
7902 GALAWAY BAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.