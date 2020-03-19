7815 BROADWAY ST

Amenities

parking stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities parking

RARE FIND!!!!! Amazing Location in ALAMO HEIGHTS!!!!!Alamo Heights ISD!!!!!Walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, and Everything Else! Upstairs Unit with Two Private Entrances & Covered Parking! Two Large Bedrooms with Plenty of Storage. Brand New Carpet & Freshly Painted Interior. Stainless Steel Appliances.! This is a Very Modern Looking Condo. Wet-bar in Dinning Room. Very Peaceful Setting with Views of Broadway. Covered Parking! Great Opportunity for long term rental, Don't Miss Out!