7815 BROADWAY ST

Amenities
RARE FIND!!!!! Amazing Location in ALAMO HEIGHTS!!!!!Alamo Heights ISD!!!!!Walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, and Everything Else! Upstairs Unit with Two Private Entrances & Covered Parking! Two Large Bedrooms with Plenty of Storage. Brand New Carpet & Freshly Painted Interior. Stainless Steel Appliances.! This is a Very Modern Looking Condo. Wet-bar in Dinning Room. Very Peaceful Setting with Views of Broadway. Covered Parking! Great Opportunity for long term rental, Don't Miss Out!