Last updated September 10 2019 at 2:45 PM

7815 BROADWAY ST

7815 Broadway St · No Longer Available
Location

7815 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
RARE FIND!!!!! Amazing Location in ALAMO HEIGHTS!!!!!Alamo Heights ISD!!!!!Walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, and Everything Else! Upstairs Unit with Two Private Entrances & Covered Parking! Two Large Bedrooms with Plenty of Storage. Brand New Carpet & Freshly Painted Interior. Stainless Steel Appliances.! This is a Very Modern Looking Condo. Wet-bar in Dinning Room. Very Peaceful Setting with Views of Broadway. Covered Parking! Great Opportunity for long term rental, Don't Miss Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 BROADWAY ST have any available units?
7815 BROADWAY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7815 BROADWAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
7815 BROADWAY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 BROADWAY ST pet-friendly?
No, 7815 BROADWAY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7815 BROADWAY ST offer parking?
Yes, 7815 BROADWAY ST offers parking.
Does 7815 BROADWAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7815 BROADWAY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 BROADWAY ST have a pool?
No, 7815 BROADWAY ST does not have a pool.
Does 7815 BROADWAY ST have accessible units?
No, 7815 BROADWAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 BROADWAY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7815 BROADWAY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7815 BROADWAY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7815 BROADWAY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
