7711 Redsky Creek, San Antonio, TX 78109 Northhampton
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool table
media room
Enough room for everyone! - This 3288 square foot home offers enough space for all your entertainment needs. Enjoy the formal living room/dining area for all your family gatherings. The open floor plan of the family room and kitchen ensures no one is left out during family time. The over-sized loft offers room enough for that media room or pool table. Nice backyard is perfect for those bar-b-ques. Located mins from Randolph and Fort Sam. Tenants are required to participate in A/C filter program at $20/month.
(RLNE2938243)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7711 REDSKY CREEK have any available units?
7711 REDSKY CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.