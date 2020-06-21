All apartments in San Antonio
7711 REDSKY CREEK
7711 Redsky Creek · No Longer Available
Location

7711 Redsky Creek, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool table
media room
Enough room for everyone! - This 3288 square foot home offers enough space for all your entertainment needs. Enjoy the formal living room/dining area for all your family gatherings. The open floor plan of the family room and kitchen ensures no one is left out during family time. The over-sized loft offers room enough for that media room or pool table. Nice backyard is perfect for those bar-b-ques. Located mins from Randolph and Fort Sam. Tenants are required to participate in A/C filter program at $20/month.

(RLNE2938243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 REDSKY CREEK have any available units?
7711 REDSKY CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 REDSKY CREEK have?
Some of 7711 REDSKY CREEK's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 REDSKY CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
7711 REDSKY CREEK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 REDSKY CREEK pet-friendly?
Yes, 7711 REDSKY CREEK is pet friendly.
Does 7711 REDSKY CREEK offer parking?
No, 7711 REDSKY CREEK does not offer parking.
Does 7711 REDSKY CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 REDSKY CREEK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 REDSKY CREEK have a pool?
No, 7711 REDSKY CREEK does not have a pool.
Does 7711 REDSKY CREEK have accessible units?
No, 7711 REDSKY CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 REDSKY CREEK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 REDSKY CREEK has units with dishwashers.
