7711 REDSKY CREEK

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool table media room

Enough room for everyone! - This 3288 square foot home offers enough space for all your entertainment needs. Enjoy the formal living room/dining area for all your family gatherings. The open floor plan of the family room and kitchen ensures no one is left out during family time. The over-sized loft offers room enough for that media room or pool table. Nice backyard is perfect for those bar-b-ques. Located mins from Randolph and Fort Sam. Tenants are required to participate in A/C filter program at $20/month.



(RLNE2938243)