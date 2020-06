Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage refrigerator

Clean and fresh, recently updated ranch in convenient Lackland Terrace. Two spacious living areas and eat-in kitchen, all with laminate floors. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas. Extra room with cabinets and counter off the kitchen could be a craft room or just provide extra storage. Family room leads into the separate laundry room and has outside access. Comes with refrigerator. Privacy fenced back yard. Just steps to Westwood Elementary School!