Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Contemporary open floor plan with endless possibilities.Located in a sought after community: this town home boasts 2 full masters one up one down as well as a mother-in law suite downstairs with pool access. The master bedroom up has a sitting area and private study that could also be used as a 4 th bedroom. Upstairs master has access to balcony. 3 hvac units, ...Tenant responsible for maintaining pool..