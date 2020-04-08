7600 Callaghan

Amenities
If you're looking for great value in the Northwest side of town, you've find the perfect fit. This well-kept community is close to everywhere you need to be. The Medical Center, shopping, dining and major highways are within close reach along with great schools and entertainment opportunities.
A few of the standard interior features include washer and dryer connections, elevated ceilings, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, window coverings, mini blinds, a pantry and a balcony/patio.
Other perks of living here include:
Access to Public Transportation
Beautiful Landscaping
Gated Access
Laundry Facility
Pet Waste Stations
Senior and/or Military Discounts
Flexible Lease Terms
Shimmering Swimming Pool
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.