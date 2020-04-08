All apartments in San Antonio
7600 Callaghan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7600 Callaghan

7600 Callaghan Road · No Longer Available
Location

7600 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you're looking for great value in the Northwest side of town, you've find the perfect fit. This well-kept community is close to everywhere you need to be. The Medical Center, shopping, dining and major highways are within close reach along with great schools and entertainment opportunities.

A few of the standard interior features include washer and dryer connections, elevated ceilings, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, window coverings, mini blinds, a pantry and a balcony/patio.

Other perks of living here include:

Access to Public Transportation
Beautiful Landscaping
Gated Access
Laundry Facility
Pet Waste Stations
Senior and/or Military Discounts
Flexible Lease Terms
Shimmering Swimming Pool
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Callaghan have any available units?
7600 Callaghan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 Callaghan have?
Some of 7600 Callaghan's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Callaghan currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Callaghan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Callaghan pet-friendly?
Yes, 7600 Callaghan is pet friendly.
Does 7600 Callaghan offer parking?
No, 7600 Callaghan does not offer parking.
Does 7600 Callaghan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 Callaghan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Callaghan have a pool?
Yes, 7600 Callaghan has a pool.
Does 7600 Callaghan have accessible units?
No, 7600 Callaghan does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Callaghan have units with dishwashers?
No, 7600 Callaghan does not have units with dishwashers.

