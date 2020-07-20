All apartments in San Antonio
Location

7535 Eagle Ledge, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

7535 Eagle Ledge Available 07/21/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home with Arched Openings, 11 ft Ceilings, and Recessed Lighting! - 3 bed 2 bath 1559 Sq Ft Single story home. Arched openings, 11 ft ceilings, recessed lighting. Living room w/hardwood floors. Kitchen w/Silestone counters, breakfast bar, kitchen island, eat-in area. Covered Patio. Master bed w/ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master bath is wheelchair accessible, w/roll-in shower, fold down seat. Desirable Northside schools. Near Medical Center, UTSA, Shops at La Cantera, 1604, IH-10.**One pet allowed**

If you decide to apply for one of the properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property bust apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have a credit score below 500, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/ violence related felonies.

SATX

(RLNE5932836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7535 Eagle Ledge have any available units?
7535 Eagle Ledge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7535 Eagle Ledge have?
Some of 7535 Eagle Ledge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7535 Eagle Ledge currently offering any rent specials?
7535 Eagle Ledge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7535 Eagle Ledge pet-friendly?
Yes, 7535 Eagle Ledge is pet friendly.
Does 7535 Eagle Ledge offer parking?
No, 7535 Eagle Ledge does not offer parking.
Does 7535 Eagle Ledge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7535 Eagle Ledge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7535 Eagle Ledge have a pool?
No, 7535 Eagle Ledge does not have a pool.
Does 7535 Eagle Ledge have accessible units?
Yes, 7535 Eagle Ledge has accessible units.
Does 7535 Eagle Ledge have units with dishwashers?
No, 7535 Eagle Ledge does not have units with dishwashers.
