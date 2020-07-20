Amenities

7535 Eagle Ledge Available 07/21/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home with Arched Openings, 11 ft Ceilings, and Recessed Lighting! - 3 bed 2 bath 1559 Sq Ft Single story home. Arched openings, 11 ft ceilings, recessed lighting. Living room w/hardwood floors. Kitchen w/Silestone counters, breakfast bar, kitchen island, eat-in area. Covered Patio. Master bed w/ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master bath is wheelchair accessible, w/roll-in shower, fold down seat. Desirable Northside schools. Near Medical Center, UTSA, Shops at La Cantera, 1604, IH-10.**One pet allowed**



