75 Champions Lane

Yes, you can lease this luxury home with GORGEOUS DETAILS in the Dominion with all the amazing amenities this exclusive neighborhood has to offer. Resort living, ON THE GOLF COURSE, with sparkling saltwater pool surrounded with palm trees. New Kitchen in 2017 with built in wine rack and wine fridge in kitchen island. Travertine and wood flooring. The amazing master retreat is DOWNSTAIRS with two master closets and doors that open to the pool. Large bedrooms, multiple living areas with many luxury upgrades.