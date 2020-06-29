All apartments in San Antonio
7406 Cartwheel Ln
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

7406 Cartwheel Ln

7406 Cartwheel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7406 Cartwheel Lane, San Antonio, TX 78227
Lackland Terrace

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
CONVENIENT LOCATION TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS - 3 bedroom 2 bath. Convenient to major highways! Mature trees. Ceiling fans throughout. This is a clean home ready for move in!! All applicants 18 years of age and older MUST submit an application and application fee. $100 Non refundable Reserve Fee must accompany application. Personal checks not accepted. Active military discount
COMPLETED APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED ONLY Mon-Fri. 9-4:30. All attempts to submit an application, even a minute after 4:30, or on a weekend, application will NOT be accepted until the next business day. Apps must be submitted in person and are accepted and processed on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS. Application packet in Assoc Docs. T.A.R FORM NOT ACCEPTED!

(RLNE5350205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7406 Cartwheel Ln have any available units?
7406 Cartwheel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7406 Cartwheel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7406 Cartwheel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 Cartwheel Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7406 Cartwheel Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7406 Cartwheel Ln offer parking?
No, 7406 Cartwheel Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7406 Cartwheel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7406 Cartwheel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 Cartwheel Ln have a pool?
No, 7406 Cartwheel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7406 Cartwheel Ln have accessible units?
No, 7406 Cartwheel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 Cartwheel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7406 Cartwheel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7406 Cartwheel Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7406 Cartwheel Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

