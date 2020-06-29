7406 Cartwheel Ln

Amenities

CONVENIENT LOCATION TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS - 3 bedroom 2 bath. Convenient to major highways! Mature trees. Ceiling fans throughout. This is a clean home ready for move in!! All applicants 18 years of age and older MUST submit an application and application fee. $100 Non refundable Reserve Fee must accompany application. Personal checks not accepted. Active military discount

COMPLETED APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED ONLY Mon-Fri. 9-4:30. All attempts to submit an application, even a minute after 4:30, or on a weekend, application will NOT be accepted until the next business day. Apps must be submitted in person and are accepted and processed on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS. Application packet in Assoc Docs. T.A.R FORM NOT ACCEPTED!



(RLNE5350205)