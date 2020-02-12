7303 Wilder Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

April move-in special - significantly reduced move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit. This home features a open living area with fireplace, formal living and dining rooms, great for entertaining! Ceramic tile throughout home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Spacious utility room with lots of storage space. Off the living room is a large enclosed patio leading to an over-sized backyard with mature trees and large patio. Great location, close to shopping and highways. *Landscaping to be completed prior to move in*

