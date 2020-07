Amenities

patio / balcony garage playground game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

S -pacious 4 bedrooms home with one bedroom and full bath downstairs in the Meadow of Carriage hill Subdivision located close to UTSA, Medical Center, and USAA. Two living areas with large kitchen open to breakfast area. Large walk in pantry and spacious game room, separate shower and garden tub. Two car garage with door opener. Covered patio in back. A park with walking/biking trails and playground are just outside the neighborhood. Great for family.



(RLNE5794935)