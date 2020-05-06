All apartments in San Antonio
7202 ALDEBARAN SUN

7202 Aldebaran Sun · No Longer Available
Location

7202 Aldebaran Sun, San Antonio, TX 78252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 1 Story rental property in popular Solana Ridge! Convenient access to major highways, Lackland AFB, shopping, restaurants, AND MORE! The Downey Floor Plan boasts 1584 sq.ft. with 3 BR, 2 Bath, with neutral paint and flooring to compliment any decor. Good-sized living room features beautiful wood flooring! Large eat-in Kitchen features stainless appliances (fridge included), granite counter tops, dark cabinets, and lovely tile back-splash! SIX MONTH LEASE OK WITH $100 INCREASE TO RENT AMOUNT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN have any available units?
7202 ALDEBARAN SUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN have?
Some of 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN currently offering any rent specials?
7202 ALDEBARAN SUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN pet-friendly?
No, 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN offer parking?
Yes, 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN offers parking.
Does 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN have a pool?
No, 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN does not have a pool.
Does 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN have accessible units?
No, 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7202 ALDEBARAN SUN does not have units with dishwashers.

