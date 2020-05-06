7202 ALDEBARAN SUN

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great 1 Story rental property in popular Solana Ridge! Convenient access to major highways, Lackland AFB, shopping, restaurants, AND MORE! The Downey Floor Plan boasts 1584 sq.ft. with 3 BR, 2 Bath, with neutral paint and flooring to compliment any decor. Good-sized living room features beautiful wood flooring! Large eat-in Kitchen features stainless appliances (fridge included), granite counter tops, dark cabinets, and lovely tile back-splash! SIX MONTH LEASE OK WITH $100 INCREASE TO RENT AMOUNT!