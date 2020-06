Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home in the the Grand Junction subdivision. New cabinets, new granite counter tops, new appliances, new tile, new paint, and new roof. Located near Loop 1604, HWY 151, and UTSA. HOA amenities include park, bbq area, and pool.Must come see this home schedule your showing today.