MOVE IN READY! Immaculate home in gated community in the HEART of the Medical Center near major employers like UTHSC, USAA!! Easy access to IH-10, 410 & 1604. DARLING home includes refrigerator, tile and plenty of storage! ALL new blinds to be installed... Small pet ok, no section 8. Easy to view! Schedule today!