Amenities

garage recently renovated

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near the Medical center and USAA. Modern interior with neutral paint colors will be easy to decorate! Walking trails and park nearby. Large master bedroom with upgraded bath and lighting/fans. White appliances, Eat-in kitchen, new flooring (manufactured wood) and wood-like tile throughout. Updated lighting and fixtures, large private yard fully fenced with shed. 2 car private garage too!