Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:42 PM

7106 SUNNY DAY

7106 Sunny Day · (210) 618-9161
Location

7106 Sunny Day, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Click here for the YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjiNhWtK2pE This gorgeous move in ready home in the gated community of Summerwood Park features open concept floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great size family room, dining room, and kitchen with lots of upgrades. Adorned with hardwood floors, ceramic tiles on the first floor, NO CARPETS downstairs, this home will not fail to impress. Its kitchen boasts an island, recessed lights, silestone counters, and lots of storage space. Upstairs you will find the masters bedroom with walk in closet and full bathroom. The large sized patio deck and good-sized yard are just perfect for weekend BBQs and entertaining. Just few minutes' drive to Medical Center area, LaCantera Mall, Six Flags, UTSA, Valero Headquarters, and USAA. With quick access to 1604 and I-H 10 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7106 SUNNY DAY have any available units?
7106 SUNNY DAY has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7106 SUNNY DAY have?
Some of 7106 SUNNY DAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7106 SUNNY DAY currently offering any rent specials?
7106 SUNNY DAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7106 SUNNY DAY pet-friendly?
No, 7106 SUNNY DAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7106 SUNNY DAY offer parking?
Yes, 7106 SUNNY DAY offers parking.
Does 7106 SUNNY DAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7106 SUNNY DAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7106 SUNNY DAY have a pool?
No, 7106 SUNNY DAY does not have a pool.
Does 7106 SUNNY DAY have accessible units?
No, 7106 SUNNY DAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7106 SUNNY DAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7106 SUNNY DAY does not have units with dishwashers.
