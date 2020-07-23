7106 SUNNY DAY

Amenities

Click here for the YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjiNhWtK2pE This gorgeous move in ready home in the gated community of Summerwood Park features open concept floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great size family room, dining room, and kitchen with lots of upgrades. Adorned with hardwood floors, ceramic tiles on the first floor, NO CARPETS downstairs, this home will not fail to impress. Its kitchen boasts an island, recessed lights, silestone counters, and lots of storage space. Upstairs you will find the masters bedroom with walk in closet and full bathroom. The large sized patio deck and good-sized yard are just perfect for weekend BBQs and entertaining. Just few minutes' drive to Medical Center area, LaCantera Mall, Six Flags, UTSA, Valero Headquarters, and USAA. With quick access to 1604 and I-H 10 Freeway.