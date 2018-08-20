All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

708 Virginia Blvd

708 Virginia Boulevard · (210) 787-3876 ext. 702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

708 Virginia Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 708 Virginia Blvd · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for IMMEDIATE move in! - Be the first to live in this beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex! This home has new EVERYTHING! New paint throughout, new wood laminate flooring, new stove/oven,new built in microwave, new cabinets, new ceiling fans, and 3 new A/C wall units with remote! Enjoy all the natural lighting threw the many windows, and this home includes a washer/dryer stack able for a 110 dryer connection! Near downtown, and Alamodome with easy access to IH 10 and 37. This is a MUST SEE!

No need to leave your couch, you can 3D tour the home here: https://poly.google.com/view/eXg68QEQzuP

Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/bf35f04072

Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=e7811aee-6a43-4036-8ed1-8c5856bf010c&source=Website

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Virginia Blvd have any available units?
708 Virginia Blvd has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Virginia Blvd have?
Some of 708 Virginia Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Virginia Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
708 Virginia Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Virginia Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Virginia Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 708 Virginia Blvd offer parking?
No, 708 Virginia Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 708 Virginia Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Virginia Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Virginia Blvd have a pool?
No, 708 Virginia Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 708 Virginia Blvd have accessible units?
No, 708 Virginia Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Virginia Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Virginia Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
