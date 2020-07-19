Rent Calculator
708 Elmwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
708 Elmwood
708 Elmwood
·
No Longer Available
Location
708 Elmwood, San Antonio, TX 78212
Edison
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4394178)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 Elmwood have any available units?
708 Elmwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 708 Elmwood currently offering any rent specials?
708 Elmwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Elmwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Elmwood is pet friendly.
Does 708 Elmwood offer parking?
No, 708 Elmwood does not offer parking.
Does 708 Elmwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Elmwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Elmwood have a pool?
No, 708 Elmwood does not have a pool.
Does 708 Elmwood have accessible units?
No, 708 Elmwood does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Elmwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Elmwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Elmwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Elmwood does not have units with air conditioning.
