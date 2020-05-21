All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

703 Eleanor

703 Eleanor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

703 Eleanor Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
703 Eleanor Available 08/01/20 MANACKE PARK/ FORT SAM HOUSTON/ PEARL - Minutes from FORT SAM HOUSTON, the Pear, UIW, Zoo, Downtown, Alamo Heights, Botanical Garden, and more!
Thank You for you Inquiry on our listing!
For more information please visit our website at FSPPMTX.COM. You can send a message to schedule a showing
Please apply online at fsppmtx.com
All applicants over 18 years must apply.
Deposits, rent, admin fee must be paid to move in
Application fee $50/ app
$125 one time admin fee
Pet restrictions may apply plus pet deposit
We hope to have you as a tenant!

(RLNE4935214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Eleanor have any available units?
703 Eleanor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 703 Eleanor currently offering any rent specials?
703 Eleanor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Eleanor pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Eleanor is pet friendly.
Does 703 Eleanor offer parking?
No, 703 Eleanor does not offer parking.
Does 703 Eleanor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Eleanor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Eleanor have a pool?
No, 703 Eleanor does not have a pool.
Does 703 Eleanor have accessible units?
No, 703 Eleanor does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Eleanor have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Eleanor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Eleanor have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Eleanor does not have units with air conditioning.
