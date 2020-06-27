701 N St Mary's St #21

Amenities
GORGEOUSLY-UPDATED CONDO ON THE RIVERWALK - Stunning, Completely Renovated Condo Unit at Left Bank Overlooking the Riverwalk * Head-to-Toe Remodel w/ Show-Stopping Finishes & Countless High-End Touches * Walking Distance to Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, & More * Two Outdoor Living Areas, Covered Balcony Outside Master Looks out to Augusta St Bridge * Contemporary Design, Gorgeous Bathrooms, Simply too many Features to List * Truly Luxury Living Downtown in this Fabulous Condo * Reduced Rent Offer for 18-24 Month Lease, Corporate Housing Eligible
(RLNE5105710)