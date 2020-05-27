7003 Dorothy Louise Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Yes, ALL BILLS PAID! This is a beauty and well up to date! This is a newly built cottage for rent with all the trimmings: tile flooring, central ac, appliances(fridge, stove, micro, washer & dryer, dishwasher, zeroscape yard(pet friendly too). You don't have to fight over parking as you would have your own parking space! Very spacious 2 bed 1 bath cottage with a full kitchen and laundry area. ALL BILLS PAID!! Perfect fit for a professional searching for occupancy in this area of Dreamhill Estates off Babcock Rd

Cottage style unit with 1 bedrooms, an additional room that can be a study, a full bath, kitchen(stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer and YES ALL BILLS PAID! Perfect for a Med Center professional!