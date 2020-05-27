All apartments in San Antonio
7003 Dorothy Louise Drive
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:03 PM

7003 Dorothy Louise Drive

7003 Dorothy Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7003 Dorothy Louise Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Yes, ALL BILLS PAID! This is a beauty and well up to date! This is a newly built cottage for rent with all the trimmings: tile flooring, central ac, appliances(fridge, stove, micro, washer & dryer, dishwasher, zeroscape yard(pet friendly too). You don't have to fight over parking as you would have your own parking space! Very spacious 2 bed 1 bath cottage with a full kitchen and laundry area. ALL BILLS PAID!! Perfect fit for a professional searching for occupancy in this area of Dreamhill Estates off Babcock Rd
Cottage style unit with 1 bedrooms, an additional room that can be a study, a full bath, kitchen(stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer and YES ALL BILLS PAID! Perfect for a Med Center professional!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

