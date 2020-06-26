All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

6914 TERRA RYE

6914 Terra Rye · No Longer Available
Location

6914 Terra Rye, San Antonio, TX 78240
Country View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This updated town-home is ready to move in. This immaculate open floor plan unit has ceramic flooring throughout, high ceilings along with granite counter tops and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Home comes with refrigerator and water softener. All bedrooms are spacious. The master suite has a full bath with separate shower and tub, large walk-in closet, and an exterior door to back patio. The back yard is xeriscaped, with a large patio and privacy fence perfect for entertaining. Will be a joy to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6914 TERRA RYE have any available units?
6914 TERRA RYE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6914 TERRA RYE have?
Some of 6914 TERRA RYE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6914 TERRA RYE currently offering any rent specials?
6914 TERRA RYE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 TERRA RYE pet-friendly?
No, 6914 TERRA RYE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6914 TERRA RYE offer parking?
Yes, 6914 TERRA RYE offers parking.
Does 6914 TERRA RYE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6914 TERRA RYE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 TERRA RYE have a pool?
No, 6914 TERRA RYE does not have a pool.
Does 6914 TERRA RYE have accessible units?
No, 6914 TERRA RYE does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 TERRA RYE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6914 TERRA RYE does not have units with dishwashers.
