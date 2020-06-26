6914 TERRA RYE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This updated town-home is ready to move in. This immaculate open floor plan unit has ceramic flooring throughout, high ceilings along with granite counter tops and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Home comes with refrigerator and water softener. All bedrooms are spacious. The master suite has a full bath with separate shower and tub, large walk-in closet, and an exterior door to back patio. The back yard is xeriscaped, with a large patio and privacy fence perfect for entertaining. Will be a joy to call home!