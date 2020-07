Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated house. Looks like new. Corner lot 1 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with large kitchen, all new stainless steel appliances. Huge living room and dining room great for entertaining. 2 car garage and large utility room with half bath. Huge covered patio. Easy access to major highways and minutes from downtown. This is a must see!