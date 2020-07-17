6827 Hogans Trail

3 bedroom home that could be a 4 bedroom. Attach to main bedroom is a baby room or study, just close the pocket door. There is a closet and another entrance to the room. Fireplace in living area. GDO. Large yard and located on a cul-de-sac
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
