All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6827 Hogans Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6827 Hogans Trail
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

6827 Hogans Trail

6827 Hogans Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6827 Hogans Trail, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom home that could be a 4 bedroom. Attach to main bedroom is a baby room or study, just close the pocket door. There is a closet and another entrance to the room. Fireplace in living area. GDO. Large yard and located on a cul-de-sac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6827 Hogans Trail have any available units?
6827 Hogans Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6827 Hogans Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6827 Hogans Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6827 Hogans Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6827 Hogans Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6827 Hogans Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6827 Hogans Trail offers parking.
Does 6827 Hogans Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6827 Hogans Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6827 Hogans Trail have a pool?
No, 6827 Hogans Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6827 Hogans Trail have accessible units?
No, 6827 Hogans Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6827 Hogans Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6827 Hogans Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6827 Hogans Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6827 Hogans Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Colonnade
3815 Parkdale St
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio