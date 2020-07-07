All apartments in San Antonio
6802 Utsa Blvd
Last updated September 15 2019 at 8:44 AM

6802 Utsa Blvd

6802 Utsa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6802 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

24hr gym
pool
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
media room
Hey everyone!! Im looking for someone to relet. Its a 4 bedroom/ 4 bathroom and you would get bedroom space D. This is at the OUTPOST which is literally across UTSA.

Its fully furnished, and the only thing that is not included is electricity which will be split between you and the other roommates. Its not expensive at all and the most it will get if youre careful is about

The apartment has a 24 hour gym, a pool, game and theatre room and study rooms with macs to do work on.

Please message me with any questions you have! Im looking for someone to move in soon so I need to know as soon as possible if youre interested so we can start the process and paperwork! The lease would last for twelve months up until July 31st 2020! Youd be able to move in on the 30th or 31st, you dont have to wait until August 17th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 Utsa Blvd have any available units?
6802 Utsa Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6802 Utsa Blvd have?
Some of 6802 Utsa Blvd's amenities include 24hr gym, pool, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 Utsa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6802 Utsa Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 Utsa Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6802 Utsa Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6802 Utsa Blvd offer parking?
No, 6802 Utsa Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6802 Utsa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6802 Utsa Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 Utsa Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6802 Utsa Blvd has a pool.
Does 6802 Utsa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6802 Utsa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 Utsa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6802 Utsa Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

