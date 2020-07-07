6802 Utsa Blvd

Amenities

24hr gym pool media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities 24hr gym pool media room

Hey everyone!! Im looking for someone to relet. Its a 4 bedroom/ 4 bathroom and you would get bedroom space D. This is at the OUTPOST which is literally across UTSA.



Its fully furnished, and the only thing that is not included is electricity which will be split between you and the other roommates. Its not expensive at all and the most it will get if youre careful is about



The apartment has a 24 hour gym, a pool, game and theatre room and study rooms with macs to do work on.



Please message me with any questions you have! Im looking for someone to move in soon so I need to know as soon as possible if youre interested so we can start the process and paperwork! The lease would last for twelve months up until July 31st 2020! Youd be able to move in on the 30th or 31st, you dont have to wait until August 17th.