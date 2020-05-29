Rent Calculator
6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107
6718 Callaghan Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6718 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229
Oak Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3445354)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 have any available units?
6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 pet-friendly?
No, 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 offer parking?
No, 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 does not offer parking.
Does 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 have a pool?
No, 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 does not have a pool.
Does 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6718 Callaghan Rd Unit 107 does not have units with air conditioning.
