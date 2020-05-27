All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6650 Prue Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

6650 Prue Road

6650 Prue Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6650 Prue Road, San Antonio, TX 78240
Country View Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Welcome to a beautiful property with a natural, wooded setting close to the Medical Center, major San Antonio employers, I-10 and Loop 1604. Community amenities include: Car Wash Area Heated Spa Garages and Covered Parking Available Limited Access Gates BBQ Grills and Picnic Areas Dog Run Business Center Swimming Pool and Cabana Area Sand Volleyball Fully-Equipped Fitness Center Interior features include crown molding, oval Roman-tubs, huge porches with French doors, full-size washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans and double-paned windows. Tour today and get ready for an amazing living opportunity! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 Prue Road have any available units?
6650 Prue Road has a unit available for $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6650 Prue Road have?
Some of 6650 Prue Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 Prue Road currently offering any rent specials?
6650 Prue Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 Prue Road pet-friendly?
No, 6650 Prue Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6650 Prue Road offer parking?
Yes, 6650 Prue Road does offer parking.
Does 6650 Prue Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6650 Prue Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 Prue Road have a pool?
Yes, 6650 Prue Road has a pool.
Does 6650 Prue Road have accessible units?
No, 6650 Prue Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 Prue Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6650 Prue Road does not have units with dishwashers.
