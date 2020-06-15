6614 Estes Flats

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings**** Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Please contact the office for all questions pertaining to this listing.



Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready fro immediate move in. This property features fresh paint, great space, ceramic tile throughout all living area and like new carpet in the bedrooms. Large kitchen with lots of counter space, counter space, island and all black appliances including the refrigerator. Spacious master suite. Master bath will include double vanity and garden tub. Nice back yard with covered patio and privacy fence. This property won't last! Conveniently located right off of Loop 410.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.