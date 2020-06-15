All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:43 PM

6614 Estes Flats

6614 Estes Flats · (210) 361-3364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6614 Estes Flats, San Antonio, TX 78242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings**** Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Please contact the office for all questions pertaining to this listing.

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready fro immediate move in. This property features fresh paint, great space, ceramic tile throughout all living area and like new carpet in the bedrooms. Large kitchen with lots of counter space, counter space, island and all black appliances including the refrigerator. Spacious master suite. Master bath will include double vanity and garden tub. Nice back yard with covered patio and privacy fence. This property won't last! Conveniently located right off of Loop 410.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 Estes Flats have any available units?
6614 Estes Flats has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6614 Estes Flats have?
Some of 6614 Estes Flats's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 Estes Flats currently offering any rent specials?
6614 Estes Flats isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 Estes Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, 6614 Estes Flats is pet friendly.
Does 6614 Estes Flats offer parking?
No, 6614 Estes Flats does not offer parking.
Does 6614 Estes Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 Estes Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 Estes Flats have a pool?
No, 6614 Estes Flats does not have a pool.
Does 6614 Estes Flats have accessible units?
No, 6614 Estes Flats does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 Estes Flats have units with dishwashers?
No, 6614 Estes Flats does not have units with dishwashers.
