Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101

6611 Arancione Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6611 Arancione Ave, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 Available 03/11/19 6611 Arancione Ave. #101, San Antonio, TX. 78233 - Photos were taken prior to tenant move in. Nice townhouse conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, IH-35, Fort Sam Houston, & area malls. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/ carpet upstairs. Please verify schools. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water use.

(RLNE3823801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 have any available units?
6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 have?
Some of 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 currently offering any rent specials?
6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 is pet friendly.
Does 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 offer parking?
Yes, 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 does offer parking.
Does 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 have a pool?
No, 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 does not have a pool.
Does 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 have accessible units?
No, 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
