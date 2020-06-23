Amenities

6611 ARANCIONE AVE #101 Available 03/11/19 6611 Arancione Ave. #101, San Antonio, TX. 78233 - Photos were taken prior to tenant move in. Nice townhouse conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, IH-35, Fort Sam Houston, & area malls. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/ carpet upstairs. Please verify schools. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water use.



