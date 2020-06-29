6607 WILLOW FARM

Amenities

granite counters garage game room media room microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Luxurious &energy-efficient home ready for move in NOW! Beautiful 2-story San Jacinto with Master on main also has Jr. Master upstairs along with Game & Media rooms. Features include 42" cabinets with crown molding, 5" baseboards, granite counters, built-in SS gas stove, microwave & much more! Convenient to local highways, Fiesta Texas and La Cantera shops. Pocket offices (2), 5 BEDROOM, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, MEDIA, GAMEROOM, DOUBLE WATER HEATERS, WATER SOFTENER PROVIDES FOOD GRADE WATER INSIDE HOME, ADT.