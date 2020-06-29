All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6607 WILLOW FARM.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6607 WILLOW FARM
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6607 WILLOW FARM

6607 Willow Farm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6607 Willow Farm, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

granite counters
garage
game room
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Luxurious &energy-efficient home ready for move in NOW! Beautiful 2-story San Jacinto with Master on main also has Jr. Master upstairs along with Game & Media rooms. Features include 42" cabinets with crown molding, 5" baseboards, granite counters, built-in SS gas stove, microwave & much more! Convenient to local highways, Fiesta Texas and La Cantera shops. Pocket offices (2), 5 BEDROOM, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, MEDIA, GAMEROOM, DOUBLE WATER HEATERS, WATER SOFTENER PROVIDES FOOD GRADE WATER INSIDE HOME, ADT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 WILLOW FARM have any available units?
6607 WILLOW FARM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6607 WILLOW FARM have?
Some of 6607 WILLOW FARM's amenities include granite counters, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 WILLOW FARM currently offering any rent specials?
6607 WILLOW FARM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 WILLOW FARM pet-friendly?
No, 6607 WILLOW FARM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6607 WILLOW FARM offer parking?
Yes, 6607 WILLOW FARM offers parking.
Does 6607 WILLOW FARM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 WILLOW FARM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 WILLOW FARM have a pool?
No, 6607 WILLOW FARM does not have a pool.
Does 6607 WILLOW FARM have accessible units?
No, 6607 WILLOW FARM does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 WILLOW FARM have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 WILLOW FARM does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio