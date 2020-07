Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Great rental in the Gated Community of Crownridge. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances, washer and dryer comes when leasing this home. Close to all that you need!!! Minutes from Rackspace, Ft Sam, BAMC, & RAFB & Shopping close by. This home will not last long!!! Call for your private showing today!!!