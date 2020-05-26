All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6502 Merlin Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6502 Merlin Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6502 Merlin Way

6502 Merlin Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6502 Merlin Way, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Solar panels are apart of this huge rental! You will enjoy the benefits of a low monthly electricity bill. This one has all masonry exterior, open floor plan, good curb appeal, large backyard, nice utility area, lots of storage, huge gourmet kitchen and a great master retreat.
Solar panels are apart of this huge rental! You will enjoy the benefits of a low monthly electricity bill. This one has all masonry exterior, open floor plan, good curb appeal, large backyard, nice utility area, lots of storage, huge gourmet kitchen and a great master retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 Merlin Way have any available units?
6502 Merlin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6502 Merlin Way have?
Some of 6502 Merlin Way's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 Merlin Way currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Merlin Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Merlin Way pet-friendly?
No, 6502 Merlin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6502 Merlin Way offer parking?
Yes, 6502 Merlin Way does offer parking.
Does 6502 Merlin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 Merlin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Merlin Way have a pool?
No, 6502 Merlin Way does not have a pool.
Does 6502 Merlin Way have accessible units?
No, 6502 Merlin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Merlin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6502 Merlin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio