6502 Merlin Way

Amenities

on-site laundry garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Solar panels are apart of this huge rental! You will enjoy the benefits of a low monthly electricity bill. This one has all masonry exterior, open floor plan, good curb appeal, large backyard, nice utility area, lots of storage, huge gourmet kitchen and a great master retreat.

Solar panels are apart of this huge rental! You will enjoy the benefits of a low monthly electricity bill. This one has all masonry exterior, open floor plan, good curb appeal, large backyard, nice utility area, lots of storage, huge gourmet kitchen and a great master retreat.