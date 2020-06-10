All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 645 East Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
645 East Park Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:28 PM

645 East Park Avenue

645 East Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Tobin Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

645 East Park Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in San Antonio, TX, only minutes away from the Pearl! This renovated home has dark hardwood flooring throughout with plenty of large windows for natural light. The large kitchen comes with modern appliances and has plenty of cabinet and counter space. The master suite comes with a large closet and a gorgeous bathroom with vanity sinks and a separate tub and shower. This home comes with a driveway that fits 2 cars and is conveniently located between N. Saint Mary's Strip and the Pearl, with plenty of shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Washer and Dryer included! Cats and Dogs welcome!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 East Park Avenue have any available units?
645 East Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 East Park Avenue have?
Some of 645 East Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 East Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
645 East Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 East Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 East Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 645 East Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 645 East Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 645 East Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 East Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 East Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 645 East Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 645 East Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 645 East Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 645 East Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 East Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio