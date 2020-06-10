645 East Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in San Antonio, TX, only minutes away from the Pearl! This renovated home has dark hardwood flooring throughout with plenty of large windows for natural light. The large kitchen comes with modern appliances and has plenty of cabinet and counter space. The master suite comes with a large closet and a gorgeous bathroom with vanity sinks and a separate tub and shower. This home comes with a driveway that fits 2 cars and is conveniently located between N. Saint Mary's Strip and the Pearl, with plenty of shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Washer and Dryer included! Cats and Dogs welcome!

Contact us to schedule a showing.