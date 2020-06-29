All apartments in San Antonio
6420 BROOKWAY DR
6420 BROOKWAY DR

6420 Brookway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6420 Brookway Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic quaint home in a the well established community of Whisper Creek. This well maintained home boasts high ceilings, open floor plan, and lots of natural light. Large master bedroom with an en suite bathroom that has a garden tub and separate shower. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath house features generously sized bedrooms, and a gorgeous backyard with a large deck that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Close to the Medical Center, USAA, and UTSA. A must see!! Schedule your showing today!! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 BROOKWAY DR have any available units?
6420 BROOKWAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 BROOKWAY DR have?
Some of 6420 BROOKWAY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 BROOKWAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6420 BROOKWAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 BROOKWAY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 BROOKWAY DR is pet friendly.
Does 6420 BROOKWAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6420 BROOKWAY DR offers parking.
Does 6420 BROOKWAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 BROOKWAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 BROOKWAY DR have a pool?
No, 6420 BROOKWAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 6420 BROOKWAY DR have accessible units?
No, 6420 BROOKWAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 BROOKWAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6420 BROOKWAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.

