6420 BROOKWAY DR

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic quaint home in a the well established community of Whisper Creek. This well maintained home boasts high ceilings, open floor plan, and lots of natural light. Large master bedroom with an en suite bathroom that has a garden tub and separate shower. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath house features generously sized bedrooms, and a gorgeous backyard with a large deck that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Close to the Medical Center, USAA, and UTSA. A must see!! Schedule your showing today!! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.