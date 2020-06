Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities playground

Gently used LGI Home! This property offers an Open floor plan with separate dining room, split master for privacy away from secondary bedrooms, and energy efficient appliances. Large en-suite with large WALK IN closet! Kitchen features wood cabinets, beautiful floors and energy efficient appliances. Refrigerator is INCLUDED! Home is conveniently located between Lackland and Randolph AFB for easy commutes. Park/playground located right around the corner from the home.