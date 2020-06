Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features cozy living area, laminate flooring throughout, ceiling fans in every room large back yard and detached garage. Open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space and counter space. Conveniently located to I-35, Randolph Air Force Base, shopping and dining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.