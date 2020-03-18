Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed parking recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

640 E EVERGREEN ST APT # 1 (Right Side)



UPDATED DUPLEX NEAR THE PEARL!



2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom



$850 Monthly Rent

$850 Security Deposit



$30 Monthly Water

$20 Monthly Landscaping fee



Electric is billed separately

$50 App Fee per Adult over 18



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



Monthly income of $2600 or more

Must verify good rental history



No felons or sex offenders

No evictions

No smokers



Pets are allowed with a pet fee.



**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Move in ready NOW!



Rent plus Deposit to move-in.

One year Lease with option to renew each year after.



Please call or text 210.274.5870



(RLNE5795121)