Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
640 E Evergreen St Apt 1
640 East Evergreen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
640 East Evergreen Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
640 E EVERGREEN ST APT # 1 (Right Side)
UPDATED DUPLEX NEAR THE PEARL!
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom
$850 Monthly Rent
$850 Security Deposit
$30 Monthly Water
$20 Monthly Landscaping fee
Electric is billed separately
$50 App Fee per Adult over 18
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $2600 or more
Must verify good rental history
No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers
Pets are allowed with a pet fee.
**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
Move in ready NOW!
Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.
Please call or text 210.274.5870
(RLNE5795121)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 have any available units?
640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 have?
Some of 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 does offer parking.
Does 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 E Evergreen St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
