Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3/1 close to Culebra and 1604. Close to Alamo Ranch, Sea World, Lackland AFB. Dogs under 25 pounds. No smoking. Income needs to be 3x the monthly rent. Must have a good rent history. Background check needs to be done for each applicant over 18. Credit check required. Deposit $1100. Quick access to 1604. Just minutes to Medical Center, LaCantera, & UTSA. BEAUTIFUL UPGRADES!