Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Beautiful family-size home in Northeast San Antonio - Green Mountain Subdivision. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and 2 car garage with amazing patio and extra room to entertain! This hidden gem is over 2400 square feet and within driving distance of shopping centers, Randolph AFB, and many amenities for the whole family.