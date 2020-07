Amenities

Single Story in a cul-de-sac offers a fireplace, a walk-in closet & vanity in the master suite, a shady back yard, and a two-car garage. Washer & Dryer Inclided. Desired Prime Location near Medical Center, USAA, UT Health Science Center, shopping & restaurants. New AC! Available Now for an immediate move in. Hold two weeks. Self tour available through Rently.