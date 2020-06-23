All apartments in San Antonio
6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1

6311 Melanzane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6311 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Three Bedroom Townhome in Prime Location! Close to New IKEA, I-35, Forum Shopping! - AVAILABLE NOW! This town home was recently built in 2018! New construction, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer Connections, are just some the beauties of this home! The home includes an open floor plan down stairs with a half bath and separate laundry room! Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms with plenty of closet space! The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and private bath! DO NOT MISS OUT! This home WON'T LAST!

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5709228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

