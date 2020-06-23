6311 Melanzane Ave Unit 1

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Three Bedroom Townhome in Prime Location! Close to New IKEA, I-35, Forum Shopping! - AVAILABLE NOW! This town home was recently built in 2018! New construction, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer Connections, are just some the beauties of this home! The home includes an open floor plan down stairs with a half bath and separate laundry room! Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms with plenty of closet space! The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and private bath! DO NOT MISS OUT! This home WON'T LAST!



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5709228)