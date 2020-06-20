6302 MARROGOT RUN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

**JUST REDUCED** Full interior/exterior paint and repairs. New plank flooring throughout, Updated bathroom tile redone, new vanities in both. New granite counter top in kitchen, new Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher, New Whirlpool stainless steel stove & vent hood, fully painted garage. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Due to Covid-19 please apply online.