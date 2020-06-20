All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

6302 MARROGOT RUN ST

6302 Marrogot Run Street · (210) 218-7175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6302 Marrogot Run Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
**JUST REDUCED** Full interior/exterior paint and repairs. New plank flooring throughout, Updated bathroom tile redone, new vanities in both. New granite counter top in kitchen, new Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher, New Whirlpool stainless steel stove & vent hood, fully painted garage. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Due to Covid-19 please apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST have any available units?
6302 MARROGOT RUN ST has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST have?
Some of 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST currently offering any rent specials?
6302 MARROGOT RUN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST is pet friendly.
Does 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST offer parking?
Yes, 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST does offer parking.
Does 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST have a pool?
Yes, 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST has a pool.
Does 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST have accessible units?
No, 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6302 MARROGOT RUN ST has units with dishwashers.
